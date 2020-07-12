Barca's Griezmann injured, likely to miss title run-in

BARCELONA - Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is set to miss his side's final two La Liga games after sustaining a thigh injury during Saturday's 1-0 win over Readolid.

Antoine Griezmann, who has had an underwhelming season since an €120-million move from Atletico Madrid last year, came off at halftime and a statement from Barca on Sunday said he had injured his right thigh.

❗[LATEST NEWS] Tests this morning have shown that Antoine Griezmann has a quadriceps muscle injury in his right leg. He is not available for selection and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability.https://t.co/G7caKZS9Io pic.twitter.com/7jxrypVRsj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2020

The club did not say how long the France striker would be out for although newspaper Sport said he would be sidelined for three weeks, ruling him out of Thursday's home game against Osasuna and their final match, away to Alaves, next Sunday.