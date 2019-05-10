Luis Suarez' season came to an early end. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury, the club said on Friday. The surgery brings Suarez's season to a premature end and the Uruguayan will miss their final two La Liga games and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia later this month.

"Luis Suarez has a medial meniscus injury in his right knee and has been operated on by Dr (Ramon) Cugat, undergoing arthroscopic surgery under the supervision of the club's medical staff," a club statement https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/first-team/news/1213576/luis-suarez-out-for-4-6-weeks# read.

"The Uruguayan will be out for around four to six weeks. The FC Barcelona striker will miss the three remaining fixtures this season, the league games against Getafe and Eibar and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on 25 May in Seville."

It remains to be seen if he will be fit for Uruguay's Copa America campaign beginning with a June 16 match against Ecuador.

Suarez has scored 25 goals in 49 matches in all competitions this season, helping Barca wrap up their 26th La Liga title last month.

But his poor form in the Champions League, where he scored only one goal in 10 appearances, cost Barca who were knocked out of by his former club Liverpool, who overcame a 3-0 semi-final first-leg deficit to progress 4-3 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Reuters