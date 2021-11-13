Barcelona agree deal to re-sign Brazilian Dani Alves for rest of season

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign free agent Dani Alves, with the Brazilian right back set to rejoin the team for the rest of the season, the Spanish LaLiga club said on Friday. Barca said in a statement the 38-year-old would be reunited with former team mate and newly appointed manager Xavi Hernandez when he joins the squad next week, but will not be able to play until January.

Alves played for Barca between 2008-16 in a trophy-laden spell during which he won six LaLiga titles, three Champions League crowns and three Club World Cup trophies among other major honours. He recently helped Brazil win the Olympic title at the Tokyo Games, adding to two Copa America titles and two Confederations Cup trophies with the national team. Alves had joined Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2019 after a glittering 17 years in Europe with Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St Germain but terminated his contract in September following a dispute over unpaid salaries.