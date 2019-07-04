The La Liga fixtures were announced today and champions Barcelona will play Bilbao. Photo: Susana Vera/Reuters

BARCELONA – The Spanish football federation and La Liga announced the top flight fixture list for the 2019/20 season on Thursday, with reigning champions Barcelona opening their campaign away at Athletic Bilbao. Real Madrid begin at Celta Vigo, while Atletico Madrid host Getafe on the opening weekend August 17-18.

Spain's two biggest teams clash with each other in the first Clasico at Camp Nou on the weekend October 26-27 (week 10), with the return at the Santiago Bernabeu on Feb 29-March 1, 2020 (week 26).

🔥 We have tentative dates for the two @LaLigaEN Clásicos of 2019/20:



👉 Week 10: Barça v Real Madrid (27-10-19)

👉 Week 26: Real Madrid v Barça (01-03-20)



⚽ #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/iVUdlumZa6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2019

The Madrid derbies between Real and Atletico are in week 7, at the Wanda Metropolitano and week 22 at the Bernabeu.

The Seville derbies take place in week 13, at Real Betis's Benito Villamarin stadium, with the return at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in week 28.

Barcelona travel to Alaves in the final game of the season on May 23-24, while Leganes host Real Madrid.

dpa