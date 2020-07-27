Barcelona president confident Lionel Messi will sign new deal

MADRID - Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has "no doubt" that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club.

The Catalan giants are in a state of turmoil having lost the La Liga title with the six-times Ballon D'Or winner being particularly outspoken on several occasions this year.

It has led to suggestions that the 33-year-old will look to take on a new challenge having spent his entire career at Barcelona

Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called his side "weak" and "inconsistent" after they lost the league title to Real Madrid.

"Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign," Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo.