Barcelona starlet Gavi pens new deal until 2026

The 18-year-old's existing deal was set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Madrid — Barcelona midfielder Gavi signed a contract extension until June 2026 with a release clause of €1-billion on Wednesday.

Gavi has become a key player for the club after breaking through in August 2021, shortly before being given his Spain debut by Luis Enrique in October 2021, becoming his country's youngest ever player at senior level.

Gavi scored against the Czech Republic in June 2022 to become Spain's youngest ever goalscorer, taking the record from his club teammate Ansu Fati.

Both players, along with Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres have the same one billion euro release clause written into their Barcelona deals, the joint most expensive in world football.