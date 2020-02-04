Ousmane Dembele was on the point of returning after a lengthy absence with a hamstring injury. Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters

BARCELONA – Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has torn a tendon in his right leg, the club said Tuesday.

The France winger was on the point of returning after a lengthy absence with a hamstring injury but he pulled out of training on Monday complaining of discomfort.

The club did not give an estimated time of recovery but media in Spain reported that the player will be out for several months and could even miss the rest of the season.

Barcelona did not buy a striker in January and they have Luis Suarez also out for four months.

Dembele's absence will leave new coach Quique Setien with just three strikers: Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann.

