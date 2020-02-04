BARCELONA – Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has torn a tendon in his right leg, the club said Tuesday.
The France winger was on the point of returning after a lengthy absence with a hamstring injury but he pulled out of training on Monday complaining of discomfort.
The club did not give an estimated time of recovery but media in Spain reported that the player will be out for several months and could even miss the rest of the season.
INJURY UPDATE | Tests carried out on Ousmane Dembélé today have confirmed that he has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh. In the next few hours a decision will be made on the treatment to be followed for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/fk7KgzaMC6— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 4, 2020