Barcelona's Coutinho to undergo knee surgery, says club

BARCELONA – Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to undergo knee surgery after sustaining an injury during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Eibar, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Coutinho, 28, started the game on the bench and came on in the second half but limped off the pitch during stoppage time as Barcelona finished the game with 10 men having made all their substitutions.

"The tests carried out on the first team player Philippe Coutinho have shown that the midfielder has an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee," the club said in a statement here.

“Treatment will necessitate arthroscopic surgery which will take place in the coming days.”

The club did not give a timeframe on his return.