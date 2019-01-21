Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is down injured. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA – Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele sustained an injury to his left ankle in the victory over Leganes on Sunday, the club have confirmed. Dembele scored the opening goal during an impressive individual display at the Camp Nou but had to go off in the 69th minute. Barca went on to win the match 3-1.

“Ousmane Dembele has a sprain in his left ankle,” the club confirmed in a statement afterwards. “More tests will be done on Monday to know the exact extent of the injury.”

Dembele's goal was his 13th of the season and a lengthy absence would come as a blow to Barcelona.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea

They play Sevilla on Wednesday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals before facing Girona in La Liga next weekend.

A longer lay-off could threaten Dembele's involvement in Barca's Champions League last 16 tie against Lyon. The first leg will be on February 19.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)