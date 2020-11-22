Blow for Barca as Gerard Pique knee injury confirmed

BARCLONA – Barcelona's Gerard Pique has sustained a serious knee injury, the club confirmed on Sunday, with the defender expected to be out for at least two months.

Pique cried as he hobbled off the pitch during Barca's 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday following a colission with Angel Correa.

"Tests have shown that he has a grade 3 sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee," said Barcelona in a statement.

The club also confirmed that Sergi Roberto, who can play right back or central midfield, will be out for two months after tearing a muscle in his thigh.

There was no official estimate for Pique's return but reports in the Spanish press have suggested he could be out for anything between two and six months.