Clubs to have flights paid for as La Liga continues to plan return

BARCELONA - The Spanish League (LFP) has expressed willingness to help clubs financially so that they can charter flights to reach their games when the season restarts in Spain.

LFP president Javier Tebas conducted videoconference meetings with top flight clubs on Friday and expressed the desire that clubs travel to games in as clean and controlled a way as is possible.

This will often mean chartered flights beyond the financial reach of some of the smaller clubs. But La Liga is open to footing the bill to ensure the season restarts on June 12.

Protocols for that June restart are still being finalized.

Clubs remain in discussion with La Liga about whether they should be in quarantine in club facilities or at team hotels in the run-up to the first game back.