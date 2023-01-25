Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Diego Simeone believes extra time should be scrapped

Diego Simeone says Cup matches should go straight to penalties if teams are tied after 90 minutes.

Diego Simeone says Cup matches should go straight to penalties if teams are tied after 90 minutes. Picture: Juan Medina Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

Madrid — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes Cup matches should go straight to penalties if teams are tied after 90 minutes, without playing extra time.

Presently in the majority of knock-out tournaments, a 30-minute additional period is played if the score is level.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It is a situation in the game that we should go to directly, and not go to extra time, I think," Simeone told a news conference on Wednesday.

"There is already a lot of playing time."

Atletico visit rivals Real Madrid on Thursday in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

More on this

In the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, both semi-finals went to extra time and penalties, with Real Madrid and Barcelona beating Valencia and Real Betis respectively.

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini had also complained about having to play extra time.

"With the high pace that games are played at now, extra time should not exist," said Pellegrini.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It's too much to ask, given the speed that we play at today."

AFP

Related Topics:

Atletico MadridLa LigaSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP