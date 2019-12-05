Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard and defender Marcelo are set to miss the Clasico against rivals Barcelona on December 18 after being diagnosed with injuries on Thursday. Photo: Susana Vera/Reuters

BARCELONA – Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard and defender Marcelo are set to miss the Clasico against rivals Barcelona on December 18 after being diagnosed with injuries on Thursday. Belgian forward Hazard suffered an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in November but initial tests only showed bruising and he was expected to miss around 10 days.

However Madrid said the 100-million-euro (111-million-dollar) summer signing from Chelsea has sustained a micro fracture in his ankle.

"The development of the perimalleolar bruising in his right leg has seen him diagnosed with an incomplete external microfracture in the aforementioned area," said Real Madrid in a statement.

Hazard is expected to be sidelined for around an extra month, according to Spanish media reports.