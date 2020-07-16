Everyone here is united: Zidane defends Bale amid criticism

MADRID – Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was unhappy with a Gareth Bale question put to him during a press conference and he blamed the media for always trying to 'put things' between him and the winger.

Bale has been an unused substitute in Real's last five LaLiga matches and his behaviour, while sitting in the stands during matches, has drawn ire of the fans on social media.

He was seen wearing the facemask on his eyes, pretending to be asleep during a match, while in an another game, he was pictured looking through imaginary binoculars.

When asked about Bale's behaviour, Zidane told reporters, as per Sky Sports: "My God, what a question, man! We think about tomorrow's game, and Gareth the same. He is one of us. You try to put things between us but you won't be able to.

"Every day you ask the same. You can, you have the right to ask, but everyone here is united. We all think the same way, Gareth, James (Rodriguez), everyone here. We all want the same thing."