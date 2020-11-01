Ex-Barca boss Quique Setien opens up about the difficulties of managing Lionel Messi

CAPE TOWN – Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien has admitted he struggled to stamp his authority over Lionel Messi during his ill-fates spell in charge of th Spanish La Liga club. Setien was brought in to replace Ernesto Valverde in January earlier this year, but lasted only six months as he was shown the door at the end of the season after rivals Real Madrid won the league title. In an interview with Spanish outlet El Pais, Setien spoke about th difficulties he faced as Messi’s boss. “I think Messi is the best of all time,” Setien said. “There have been other great players who have been great, but the continuity that this boy has had throughout the years has not been had by anyone.

“Leo is difficult to manage. Who am I to change him! If they have accepted him as he is for years and have not changed him.

“There's another facet beyond just the player and it's more difficult to manage. Much more difficult. It's something inherent in many athletes that can be seen in the Michael Jordan documentary ('The Last Dance'). You see things you don't expect.

“He's very reserved but he makes you see the things that he wants. He doesn't talk much,” concluded Setien.

The responsibility of managing the world’s best player has now fallen to Ronald Koeman, and the Dutch boss has already had to deal with speculation surrounding the player’s future with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

