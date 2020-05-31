Football and life will never be the same again, says Lionel Messi

CAPE TOWN – Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi believes football and life will never be the same again, and the world will have to get used to a “new normal”.

In an interview with Spanish outlet El Pais Semanal, stressed his frustration that families were not able to say goodbye to their loved ones as the world continues its fight against the novel coronavirus that has claimed over 300 000 lives and infected over 6 million.

“They couldn't even say goodbye,” he said in the interview. “There is nothing worse than losing the people you love the most.

“Nearly all of us have the doubt about how the world will be after everything that has happened,” he said.

“Beyond the lockdown and the situation that caught us by surprise, many people have had a really bad time because the situation has affected them in some way, like with those that lost friends and family without even being able to say goodbye.