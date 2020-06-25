Football fans in Bangladesh fined for celebrating Messi's birthday

DHAKA – A group of football fans in Bangladesh is facing fines for violating coronavirus health guidelines while celebrating the birthday of Argentine star Leonel Messi, officials said on Thursday.

Magistrate Feroz Hossain said he ordered a fine of 100 takas ($1.17) each for the 15 people gathered at a restaurant in Chuadanga district, nearly 170 kilometres west of the capital, Dhaka.

"We found them sitting inside the restaurant, waiting for a birthday celebration of Messi," said Hossain, who was leading a team of soldiers tasked with ensuring that people follow health guidelines to stem the spread of the virus.

Messi turned 33 years on Wednesday.

The fans, most of whom were juveniles, were handed the penalty for not following physical distancing rules in a lockdown area, he said, adding that the restaurant owner was fined 6,000 takas (more than $70 ) for keeping it open after sunset.