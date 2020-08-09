Former Real Madrid president expects club to send Bale out on loan

BENGALURU - Real Madrid may consider sending Welsh forward Gareth Bale out on loan and pay part of his salary to end the agony for both the player and the club amid their rift, the Spanish team's former president Ramon Calderon said.

The 31-year-old Bale has barely featured for Real in their run to the La Liga title when the campaign resumed after the Covid-19 stoppage and was subdued during their celebrations.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane said that Bale, who reportedly earns £600,000 (R13.8 million) a week, chose not to travel to their Champions League game against Manchester City on Friday because he did not want to play.

"It's very sad. It's a pity to see a player like him in the stands... his skill and talent has not gone, he's still a good player who could be playing at a high level in any team," Calderon told the BBC.

"I think they'll have to find a solution to end this agony for the sake of both sides. If he doesn't want to reduce his salary, which would be understandable, they'll have to find another way.