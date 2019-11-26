MADRID – Paris St Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has told Zinedine Zidane to stop fantasising about prising away forward Kylian Mbappe, after the Real Madrid coach declared his admiration for his French compatriot ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash.
Mbappe, one of the key players in France's 2018 World Cup triumph, had a trial at Real Madrid as a youngster and came close to signing for the club in 2017 from AS Monaco before eventually joining PSG.
Real have lived to regret failing to land the striker as they have struggled to find a suitable replacement for all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo since he left for Juventus in 2018, and Zidane has never hidden his desire to coach Mbappe.
"I have known him for a long time as he came here for a trial and I have been in love with him since then, first of all as a person," Zidane told a news conference on Monday.
"He comes here tomorrow as our opponent, we know what type of player he is and we must be prepared."