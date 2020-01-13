Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta believes the Spanish champions are treating coach Ernesto Valverde unfairly. Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo

BARCELONA - Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta believes the Spanish champions are treating coach Ernesto Valverde unfairly. Barca approached Iniesta's former team mate Xavi Hernandez to replace the under-pressure Valverde who they wanted to sack after defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final last week, reports in the Spanish media said.

Barcelona are top of La Liga and have lifted back-to-back league titles under the Spanish coach, but there are concerns over the team's levels of performance and style.

"What Barcelona are doing is a bit ugly. They have to have some respect for their current coach, the way things are done are what hurt the most," Vissel Kobe midfielder Iniesta told Onda Cero radio station on Monday.

"Valverde's situation is very weak right now. (Xavi) knows best if he's ready or not."