Johannesburg and Durban join over 50 global cities for El Clasico match viewing experience

El Clásico, the most-watched club football match on the planet, will be showcased in Joburg and Durban on Sunday when Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. El Clasico remains one of the world's most iconic matches. On Sunday, it will roll out a new brand identity when the two Spanish football giants face off in an epic unmissable encounter. There will be 130 global activations in over 50 global cities, featuring more than 4,500 fans, including activations in Johannesburg and a watch party along the beach in Durban.

The viewing experience will reflect the rivalry, strength, passion, technology, innovation, dynamism and essence of this iconic encounter in its global reach in one of the longest-running club rivalries in the history of world football. Johannesburg’s Fourways Mall and locations around the city came to life this week with cryptic, energetic dance performances and audiovisual projections revealing the new El Clasico brand identity, as dope dance and pantsula moves formed part of El Clasico’s exciting new global reveal. LaLiga South Africa will on Sunday host a special ElClasico match viewing experience for 250 guests at the Werehouse in Hunter Street, on Durban’s South Beach, as football fans will gather to watch Barcelona host Real Madrid kicking off on the big screen at 16h15pm SA time.

“We are delighted that South Africa has joined the world in celebrating the relaunch of ElClasico this week," said Marcos Pelegrin, LaLiga Southern Africa’s Managing Director. "The game is a massive highlight on the LaLiga calendar, showcasing exciting new world football stars and pitting two of the world’s biggest clubs against each other in an epic clash. "It is fantastic that Johannesburg dance crews and artists have joined in the fun of the global promotion of the game. We also look forward to a wonderful afternoon of football and entertainment in Durban at the public viewing event, as we continue to bring fans closer to the game and LaLiga.”