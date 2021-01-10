SportSoccerLa Liga
FILE - Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has signed a two-year extension on his contract, which will see him remain with the club until 2024. Photo: Friedemann Vogel/EPA
Julen Lopetegui signs new contract with Sevilla

By AFP Time of article published 3h ago

MADRID – Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has extended his contract until 2024, the club announced on Sunday.

Lopetegui took over in 2019 and oversaw Sevilla qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Europa League in his first season in charge.

They currently sit sixth in La Liga after a 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

"It is a huge motivation," said Lopetegui about his new deal. "We want Sevilla to be even bigger. It will take a lot of work to make the dream of Sevilla's fans a reality."

Lopetegui's impressive first year came after a nightmare 2018, when he was sacked as coach of both Spain and Real Madrid within five months.

