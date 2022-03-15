Karim Benzema sextape appeal to be heard in June-July

Versailles — The appeal of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema against a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape will be heard on June 30-July 1, a judiciary source said Tuesday.

The sentence for the 2015 extortion attempt, which led Benzema to be cast out of the France team for five-and-a-half years, was tougher than prosecutors had requested.

Benzema, 34, was not accused of being behind the extortion attempt but rather of conspiring with the suspected blackmailers by putting pressure on Valbuena to pay them off.

The court in Versailles outside Paris ruled that he had "implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his team-mate to submit to the blackmail".