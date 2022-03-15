Karim Benzema’s resurgence at Real Madrid has been a marvel to watch

Johannesburg - You have to give it to Karim Benzema. His resurgence at Real Madrid has been a marvel to watch, considering that he was in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale when the duo ruled the Spanish capital not so long ago. In four successive seasons, Benzema has scored more than 20 goals. That’s a great return for a striker who has surpassed the 30-year mark where players are deemed to be past their peak and are subjected to scrutiny, and are even dropped to the bench.

Story continues below Advertisment

Benzema has been so good that he guided Madrid to the top of the La Liga standings and into the quarterfinals of the Uefa Champions League after beating Paris Saint German 3-2 on aggregate in the last-16. Benzema scored all three goals at the Santiago Bernabéu after Kylian Mbappe had put PSG ahead in the first half. His goals came after the restart during a 17-minute period of sheer brilliance as Madrid annihilated PSG’s first half dominance. Benzema is an all-round player and captain that has led from the front. His superb form has also rubbed off onto the youngsters at the club, with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio also chipping in with the goods, be it with an assist or a goal.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema playing second fiddle of Cristiano Ronaldo no more And that’s what a captain should be about: Leading by example. Benzema’s form hasn’t only been a breath of fresh air for Madrid, but for France as well.

Story continues below Advertisment

He was recalled to the national team last year after a six-year absence but it’s perhaps in the World Cup later this year, where his experience will come in handy. Mbappe has been on song for both PSG and France, but he could use the guidance of Benzema, who has been playing at the highest level for years. France are the defending world champions after winning the title in Russia in 2018 but they will have their job cut out for them in Qatar in November. Their potent attack, with Benzema the focal point, however, could be the key they need to defend their title. Before that becomes a reality, Benzema will first be eager to win the league and the European crown with Real, and this weekend presents an opportunity to cement that title challenge.

Story continues below Advertisment

Benzema is fine form heading into El Clasico as he scored twice in Madrid’s 3-0 win over Mallorca on Monday night. Los Blancos host arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday with three points and the bragging rights up for grabs. The Catalans are 15 points behind their great rivals, and already there is a note of concern in their pre-match talk. Benzema has reportedly impressed Barca defender Dani Alves, underlying just how good the Frenchman had been this season. The 34-year-old will want to punctuate his form and dominance on the Spanish game further this weekend by leading his team to full points, prolonging Barcelona’s season of suffering.