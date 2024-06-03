Kylian Mbappe has signed for Real Madrid, club confirm as website crashes

Kylian Mbappe has signed a five-year deal to move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish club announced on Monday. "Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the player to be at Real Madrid for the next five seasons," the club said in a statement.

Mbappe, 25, verbally agreed to move to Real in February and then announced in May he would leave PSG at the end of the season. Real, fresh from winning their 15th Champions League on Saturday, moved to confirm the deal on Monday before Mbappe is involved in pre-Euro 2024 friendlies for France. A World Cup winner as a teenager in 2018, Mbappe scored a club record 256 goals for PSG since he joined the Qatar-owned club from Monaco on an initial loan in 2017.

He eventually moved to PSG in a 180-million-euro ($195 million) deal -- all at the age of 18. Mbappe helped PSG to six Ligue 1 titles and steered them to the 2020 Champions League final, but they lost to Bayern Munich. He scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final against Argentina in Qatar in 2022 but still finished on the losing side as Lionel Messi's Argentina won on penalties.

PSG lavished hugs sums to team up Mbappe, Brazil star Neymar and Messi at PSG, hoping to finally unlock the Champions League puzzle. But the French club came up short. As Mbappe's fame has grown, so has his importance to both the French national team and France the country. President Emmanuel Macron intervened to persuade him to stay at PSG in June 2022 when a move to Real seemed almost cut and dried.