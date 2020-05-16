Kylian Mbappe will inherit Lionel Messi's crown, claims Samuel Eto'o

CAPE TOWN – Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o has backed Kylian Mbappe to take over Lionel Messi as the world’s best player.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has had an impressive career so far with numerous French Ligue 1 titles and his goal against Croatia in Moscow in 2018 made him the first teenager to score in the World Cup final since Pele in 1958.

“The best current players? I’d have to go with Lionel Messi, who’s more experienced, and Kylian Mbappe, who’s the youngstr making the biggest impression,” Eto’o said during an Instagram live chat with Generation Amazing.

“I think he’s going to be the chief global star in the years to come.

When asked who the best striker of all time was, he said: “The best of all was Ronaldo, O Fenomeno.