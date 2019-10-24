The game was due to be played at Barca's Camp Nou stadium on Saturday but was postponed following a request from La Liga due to security concerns. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

BARCELONA – La Liga will appeal against the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) decision to hold the postponed Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Wednesday Dec. 18. The game was due to be played at Barca's Camp Nou stadium on Saturday but was postponed following a request from La Liga due to security concerns.

There has been unrest throughout Catalonia following the decision by Spain's High Court last week to jail nine Catalan separatist leaders for their role in an illegal referendum.

La Liga would prefer the game to be played on Dec. 4 and said they will appeal the scheduling decision.

"La Liga will exercise the relevant judicial and administrative actions in defence of the clubs affiliated with the league," said the Spanish top flight in a statement on Thursday.