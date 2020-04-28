La Liga boss questions French decision to cancel football season

BARCELONA – La Liga responded with bemusement on Tuesday to news that their French counterpart will almost certainly be forced to cancel the football season.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's announcement that sport in the country will not be allowed to resume before summer is likely to mean Ligue 1 ends with 10 rounds of matches still to play.

La Liga President Javier Tebas said in a statement: "I do not understand why there would be more danger in playing football behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures, than working on an assembly line, being on a fishing boat on the high seas etc. etc.

"If important economic sectors cannot restart, in a safe and controlled manner, they could end up disappearing. That could happen to professional football."

On Tuesday Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the lifting of various restrictions on Spain's lockdown including individual training for athletes in professional leagues.