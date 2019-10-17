MADRID – Spain's La Liga has renewed its efforts to host a league game in Miami, officially requesting a change of venue for December’s fixture between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.
The request, made to Spain’s football federation (RFEF), follows the league’s unsuccessful attempt to host Girona’s January meeting with Barcelona in the American city.
At the time, vocal objections were raised by FIFA, football’s global governing body, whose president Gianni Infantino said he would never authorise a league match to be played outside of its territory.
RFEF president Luis Rubiales was also staunchly against the proposal, as was the Spanish footballers' union.
La Liga says the union has been informed of the latest push to take a game to Miami, after it raised concerns regarding January's fixture.