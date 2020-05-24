La Liga's green light for June 12
Spain's La Liga took a big step towards restarting after the Spanish government announced yesterday that the league can kick off again on June 12.
It means Barcelona and Real Madrid can resume their title race and the league should avoid financial penalties from television companies.
Forfeitures were due to come into effect if football stayed off TV for more than three months. With La Liga inactive since March 12, that deadline is looming.
La Liga president Javier Tebas, tweeted: ‘We are very pleased with the decision, it is the result of the great work of the clubs, players, coaches, CSD [Spanish Sports Council] and agents.’
Players moved from individual training to group training last Monday and face another round of coronavirus tests this coming week.
Teams will be allowed to hold full-squad training a week from tomorrow. Sevilla will play Real Betis on Friday, June 12 in the first game.
There are 11 rounds of matches remaining and the season will be completed in a 35-day period with games played every day.Daily Mail