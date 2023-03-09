Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

LaLiga report racist abuse against Vinicius for the seventh time

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid

FILE - Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid. Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP

Published Mar 9, 2023

Madrid — LaLiga reported racist insults aimed against Real Madrid winger Vinicius jnr during his team's clash with Real Betis to a Seville court on Thursday.

The Brazilian forward has suffered abuse at several stadiums this season, most recently in Madrid's 0-0 draw at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

"This is the seventh complaint made to the relevant authorities by LaLiga regarding racist insults against Vinicius," said the Spanish top flight in a statement.

Spanish police are currently investigating a January incident when an effigy of Vinicius was hung from a bridge in front of the club's training ground before Real Madrid faced Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Atletico fans were filmed chanting racist abuse at Vinicius in September 2022 but Madrid prosecutors did not press charges.

In December after being abused during a win at Real Valladolid Vinicius hit out at LaLiga for continuing "to do nothing" about racists at Spanish matches.

"Racists keep going to games and watching the greatest club in the world up close and LaLiga continues to do nothing," Vinicius said.

AFP

Real Madrid CFReal BetisLa LigaRacismSoccer

AFP