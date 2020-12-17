Laporta vows to try to keep Messi at Barca

MADRID - Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has said he will do everything in his power to ensure club great Lionel Messi remains at the Camp Nou should he prevail in January's election.

Messi, who wanted to leave Barca in the summer transfer window after being heavily linked in the media with a move to Manchester City, is out of contract at the end of June and is widely expected to depart the club he joined as a teenager.

He is free to negotiate a move with foreign clubs from Jan. 1 and City are tipped to make another attempt to lure him away.

Laporta, who was previously Barca president between 2003 and 2010 and was at the helm when Messi made his breakthrough, said he understands the Argentinean's frustration.

He will, however, attempt to convince Messi that the Catalan capital remains the best place for him.