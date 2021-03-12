Lionel Messi can stay with me if he signs for Real Madrid, says Sergio Ramos

MADRID - Lionel Messi received a surprise house-share offer from Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Thursday.

The Real defender said that should the Barcelona forward decide to leave the Camp Nou for the Bernabeu when his contract expires this year he could stay with the Ramos family while he went house hunting.

"Of course, 100%!," Ramos said on Twitch show 'Charlando Tranquilamente' when asked if he would welcome Messi to Real.

"He could stay at mine for the first week or so. He can find his feet and get comfy, I'd be more than happy to do that.

"Us Madrid fans have had to endure Leo's best years (with him at another team) so to not have to face him every week would be great and to have him with us would obviously help us to win and have more success. It would be stupid to say it wouldn't."