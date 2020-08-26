Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola discussing Manchester City move - reports

LONDON - Lionel Messi has reportedly spoken to Pep Guardiola over the prospect of joining Manchester City this summer, but Barcelona believe Manchester United have started negotiations with the Argentine's agent. It was revealed on Tuesday that Barca legend Messi, who has spent his entire career at the Nou Camp, has told the club he wants to move on to pastures new having become tired of the current regime. That has started the rumour mill on where his next destination will be and according to Spanish outlet Radio Catalunya, Messi has already contacted former boss Guardiola about a move to the Etihad. The communication has been made in recent days about a potential reunion between the pair, after their illustrious success together between 2008-2012 at Barcelona. Messi and Guardiola won two Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles in a period where the Argentine forward became the best player in the world.

However, a separate report by Spanish website SPORT insists that Manchester Untied and PSG have already pushed to look to sign the 33-year-old.

The report details that Messi would be keen to join former teammate Neymar, as well as Kylian Mbappe, at the Ligue 1 champions, who lost in the Champions League final on Sunday to Bayern Munich.

The arrival of Messi would form a sensational front three duo at the Parc des Princes, as they look to go a step further in Europe next season.

Additionally, United have reportedly made contact with Messi's representatives, including his father and agent Jorge, as have Serie A side Inter Milan.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to facilitate Messi's potential arrival, though that depends on whether the Barca skipper is allowed to leave on a free transfer or not.

Messi believes a clause in his contract allowing him to walk away for nothing is still valid because the season ended in August and not May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona say the deadline for Messi to leave for free passed in June and will contest the player's argument that the deadline changed when the season was rearranged after lockdown.

Daily Mail