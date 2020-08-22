Lionel Messi upset with Barcelona board as club considers selling him

CAPE TOWN – Legendary Argentinean footballer Lionel Messi is furious with Barcelona after details of his meeting with new club coach Ronald Koeman were leaked.

According to reports, Messi met with Koeman on Thursday where he informed the Dutchman he was seriously considering leaving the club due to his unhappiness and belief that the club has been in a downward spiral.

The source of the leak is said to be Catalan radio station RAC1, which has repeatedly backed under-fire club president Josep Bartomeu.

Koeman, however, has revealed he is willing to work with Messi in rebuilding the club.

“He’s still got a contract and is still a Barcelona,” Koeman said earlier in the week. “At this point I need to speak to him because he is the captain. We need to work with him and speak with various players. We need to make some decisions but in Messi’s case, I hope he stays with us.