Lionel Messi upset with Barcelona board as club considers selling him
CAPE TOWN – Legendary Argentinean footballer Lionel Messi is furious with Barcelona after details of his meeting with new club coach Ronald Koeman were leaked.
According to reports, Messi met with Koeman on Thursday where he informed the Dutchman he was seriously considering leaving the club due to his unhappiness and belief that the club has been in a downward spiral.
The source of the leak is said to be Catalan radio station RAC1, which has repeatedly backed under-fire club president Josep Bartomeu.
Koeman, however, has revealed he is willing to work with Messi in rebuilding the club.
“He’s still got a contract and is still a Barcelona,” Koeman said earlier in the week. “At this point I need to speak to him because he is the captain. We need to work with him and speak with various players. We need to make some decisions but in Messi’s case, I hope he stays with us.
“I don’t know if I have to convince Messi, whether it’s that or not. He is the best player in the world and the best player in world you want in your team. You don’t want him playing against you.
“As a coach I would love to work with Messi because he wins matches. If he’s at the ability and level he has always shown, I’d be more than happy for him to stay,” said Koeman.
Messi has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City the favourites to secure his services. It’s also been reported that Manchester United were preparing an offer worth nine-figures plus two players.
IOL Sport