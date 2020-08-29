Lionel Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday, reports La Vanguardia

MADRID – Lionel Messi will not take a planned coronavirus test on Sunday or attend training on Monday after his shock announcement earlier this week that he wants to leave Barcelona, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Saturday.

The paper reported Messi will send another burofax, the method by which he told the club he wanted to leave, to inform them of his decision not to attend training.

A burofax is a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document through a certified email, which issues a digital certificate with legal validity.

Messi reportedly also talked to new coach Ronald Koeman before making his decision to leave.

Messi hasn’t spoken publicly since the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on August 14, one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.