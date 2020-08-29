SportSoccerLa Liga
FILE - Barcelona's Lionel Messi waves as he arrives at the team hotel in Lisbon, Portugal. Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants. The club has confirmed that the Argentina great has sent a note expressing his desire to leave. The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, one of the worst in the player's career and in the club's history. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP
FILE - Barcelona's Lionel Messi waves as he arrives at the team hotel in Lisbon, Portugal. Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants. The club has confirmed that the Argentina great has sent a note expressing his desire to leave. The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, one of the worst in the player's career and in the club's history. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP

Lionel Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday, reports La Vanguardia

By Reuters Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

MADRID – Lionel Messi will not take a planned coronavirus test on Sunday or attend training on Monday after his shock announcement earlier this week that he wants to leave Barcelona, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Saturday.

The paper reported Messi will send another burofax, the method by which he told the club he wanted to leave, to inform them of his decision not to attend training.

A burofax is a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document through a certified email, which issues a digital certificate with legal validity.

Messi reportedly also talked to new coach Ronald Koeman before making his decision to leave.

Messi hasn’t spoken publicly since the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on August 14, one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.

He was outspoken against some of the club’s decisions this season, the first without a title since 2007-08.

Reuters

Share this article: