Lionel Messi won’t be able to leave Barcelona, says Brazil legend Ronaldo

Cape Town – Former Brazil star Ronaldo believes Lionel Messi’s love for Barcelona should be enough to see the Argentinean remain with the Spanish giants.

After a torrid season that ended in a humiliating 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich, speculation surrounding Messi’s future has been rife.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has told the club he wants to leave a number of times, and a meeting with new coach Ronald Koeman, which leaked to the media, left Messi even more furious with the club.

However, Ronaldo, who spent one season with Barcelona in the 90s, feels Messi’s love for the club will be enough to convince him to stay.

“It’s very unlikely that he’ll be able to leave Barcelona at the moment, especialy when there’s a crisis of results,” Ronaldo said in a webinar hosted by Santander.