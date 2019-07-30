Real Madrid's Gareth Bale won't play in the Audi Cup. Photo: Frank Franklin II/AP Photo

Gareth Bale has been left too distressed to join the Real Madrid squad for their trip to Munich after having a move to China torpedoed by the Spanish giants.

The former Tottenham star was due to face his old employers tonight at the Allianz Arena in the Audi Cup.

However, it is understood that Bale (right) is furious with his treatment at the hands of manager Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez and has not travelled. Zidane made it clear that the Wales international’s time at the club was over. However, Perez subsequently called off a switch to Jiangsu Suning which would have earned Bale, 30, around £1million-a-week.

Real chiefs were not happy with the deal, deciding they wanted more for Bale, who cost a world-record £85m in 2013 from Tottenham. Saturday’s 7-3 pre-season hammering at the hands of city rivals Atletico is also thought to have led to the U-turn.

Bale has not been given an explanation for the change of heart and has not received assurances over his future at the Bernabeu.

At this stage of the window an alternative move is unlikely, with Bale convinced he will be left out of the picture despite Perez hoping Zidane may be forced into a rethink.

Daily Mail