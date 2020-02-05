BARCELONA - Lionel Messi criticised Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal on Tuesday for saying many in the squad were not working hard under former coach Ernesto Valverde.
Abidal and president Josep Maria Bartomeu sacked Valverde in January, replacing the coach with Quique Setien.
Abidal, a former team mate of Messi, explained why Valverde was sacked despite the team being top of La Liga in an interview in Spanish newspaper Diario Sport.
"Many players weren't satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem," said Abidal.
"The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell. I told the club what I thought and we reached a decision (on Valverde)."