Messi trains apart as Barcelona put through their paces at Camp Nou

BARCELONA - Lionel Messi was back training on Saturday, although he did not join the session with his Barcelona team-mates.

Messi had missed the Friday session at the club's Joan Gamper Football City and Barcelona said "the captain has a small muscle contraction in the quadriceps of his right leg."

On Saturday he was out on the Camp Nou pitch, but trained with Nelson Semedo, who has a slight knee problem, and not with the rest of the team.

Barcelona are hopeful he will be fit for Saturday's visit to Mallorca when the team play the first of their remaining 11 matches in La Liga. They have a two-point lead over second placed Real Madrid.

It was also widely reported in Spanish media on Saturday that on Wednesday of the coming week, a clause in Messi's contract, that allows him to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, expires.