Striker Alvaro Morata suffered the injury during the 1-0 derby defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday. Photo: Sergio Perez/Reuters

BARCELONA – Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, the Spanish club said on Monday, leaving them short on forwards.

Morata suffered the injury during the 1-0 derby defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday which left his side sixth and 13 points behind their rivals who are top of La Liga.