’Nothing has been signed with anyone’ but joining PSG is a 'possibility' for Lionel Messi

BARCELONA - A tearful Lionel Messi told a press conference in Barcelona on Sunday that joining French giants Paris St-Germain was a "possibility". Cash rich PSG are one of the few clubs able to afford the Argentinian who confirmed he is leaving the club where he has played his entire career.

A move to Paris would reunite Messi, 34, with his close friend Neymar with whom he played at Barcelona. ALSO READ: Tearful Lionel Messi says 'never imagined' he would be leaving Barcelona However, Messi said that "nothing has been signed with anyone" and insisted that a picture of him which has made waves on social media in recent days of him on holiday with PSG stars including Neymar and Angel Di Maria was "just a photo".

He said there was no question of his having engineered a path to the Parc des Princes, adding that there had been interest from other clubs. "When the press release (of his departure) was published, I received a lot of calls from interested clubs," he told reporters who applauded him for several minutes as he took the stage at the start of the press conference. ALSO READ: We let Lionel Messi go to save the club – Barca president

"For the moment nothing is arranged but, yes, we are in discussion." When Messi cries, we all cry.

Big hug. ❤️ u Leo. pic.twitter.com/wAHhzWrkP3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021 According to Le Parisien, an agreement between PSG and the Argentinian could take place as early as later on Sunday. French sports daily L'Equipe forecast a "record contract" of three years, "with an annual net salary of 40 million euros".