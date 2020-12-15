Nothing has changed to spark Madrid's winning run, says Zinedine Zidane

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is unable to explain how his side have roared back into form in the last week but is equally wary that they could slip back into their stuttering ways if they do not keep their focus.

The champions made it three wins from three testing games with Saturday's convincing 2-0 victory over early league leaders Atletico Madrid, after winning a Champions League decider with Borussia Moenchengladbach last Wednesday and beating Sevilla.

They host Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday looking to consolidate a return to form that has taken them up to third place in La Liga, three points off pacesetters Real Sociedad and Atletico, and into the last 16 in Europe where they face Atalanta.

"Nothing has changed, we keep working hard every day and we want to keep on doing what we are doing," Zidane told a news conference on Monday.

"We know we always have to be the best team on the pitch but the opponents play too and sometimes it's not easy to make life hard for them the whole time. We're a great side and should be consistent but, as far as we're concerned, nothing has changed."