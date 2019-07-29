Real Madrid's Gareth Bale looks to be staying at Real Madrid. Photo: Frank Franklin II/AP Photo

Real Madrid have blocked Gareth Bale’s sensational £1million-a-week move to China after changing their minds about letting him leave.

Sportsmail reported on Saturday morning that the Wales international was on the verge of moving to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning in a three-year deal worth up to £160m.

But the move was called off yesterday after Real chiefs decided they are no longer satisfied with the deal.

Sources claim the U-turn was sparked by Real’s embarrassing 7-3 pre-season loss to bitter city rivals Atletico on Saturday.

Bale started on the bench but was introduced as a second-half substitute. The deal collapsed after Real decided they wanted a bigger fee for the 30-year-old, who cost a world-record £85m in 2013 from Tottenham. But Jiangsu Suning do not want to pay a fee anywhere near the level wanted by Real president Florentino Perez — who has been a big defender of Bale and blocked the move after the Atletico loss.

Bale is now facing the prospect of staying at a club where manager Zinedine Zidane has said he doesn’t want him.

The transfer window in China shuts on Wednesday and Bale’s representatives believe the deal is now beyond saving.

Daily Mail