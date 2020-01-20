Brazilian youngster, midfielder Reinier Jesus from Flamengo, has joined Real Madrid. Photo: @RenierJesus_19 on twitter

MADRID – Real Madrid have signed yet another young Brazilian talent in the form of 18-year-old attacking midfielder Reinier Jesus from Flamengo, the La Liga club announced on Monday. The club said in a statement that Reinier, who won the Copa Libertadores with his boyhood club in December, has signed a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

Reinier joins compatriots Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo as the latest exciting South American talent to move to the Spanish capital in the last 18 months.

The youngster will join up with Real's reserve team squad once his participation in Brazil's pre-Olympic tournament finishes in February.