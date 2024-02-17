Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Saturday, February 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti swerves Kylian Mbappe talk amid links

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is pictured ahead of a league game against Girona FC

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is pictured ahead of a league game against Girona FC. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Superstar striker Mbappe is heavily linked with Madrid, who have tried to sign him multiple times in the past few years and may finally get their man.

"I can see and hear, I understand it's the topic of the day for you, but not for us, for us it's tomorrow's game," Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Madrid's visit to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

"People can talk, I understand it's the story of the day ... I want to finish this season well and win titles.

"There's a lot of time left to think about next season."

Ancelotti said he did not think the league leaders' squad would be affected by rumours and talk surrounding Mbappe in the weeks ahead.

"Do you think I look affected? No, no," said Ancelotti.

Spanish newspaper Marca said Mbappe informed Madrid of his decision to leave PSG on Tuesday.

On Friday PSG coach Luis Enrique refused to comment on Mbappe's decision.

"I am going to avoid talking about this subject until the parties involved speak about it," said the former Barcelona coach.

"Kylian Mbappe has not said anything publicly and neither has the club. I am the coach and when the other parties have spoken, I'll give my opinion."

AFP

Related Topics:

Real Madrid CFPSGKylian MbappeLa LigaLigue 1Soccer