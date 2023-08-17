Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois undergoes ‘successful’ surgery

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has had "successful" surgery on a knee injury he picked up in pre-season, the club announced on Thursday. The Belgian international "has successfully undergone surgery today to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," Real said in a brief statement.

The club added that Courtois will start his recovery programme "in the coming days" but did not specify how long it would be before he is able to play again, amid fears that he may be out for almost the entire season. Courtois was injured in training a week ago and his long-term absence led Madrid to recruit Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was introduced on Tuesday after joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea.