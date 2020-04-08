Real Madrid players agree to percent wage cut

MADRID - Real Madrid's playing and coaching staff have voluntarily agreed to take a wage cut of between 10 and 20 percent this year to help the club deal with the stoppage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday.

The club said the exact amount would "depend on the circumstances that may affect the closing of the current 2019/20 sports season." Club directors have also agreed to a wage cut as have members of its basketball team, it said.

The club said the move followed negotiations between the team captains - Sergio Ramos for the senior soccer side - and club directors. It said the decision would save having to cut the wages of other employees.

Spain has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak with a death toll of 14 555. La Liga, as with most football around the world, is currently suspended and it is not known when, or even if, the season will re-start.

"This decision, taken by players, coaches and employees, avoids traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers," said the statement.