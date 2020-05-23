Real Madrid winger thought La Liga season would be written off
BARCELONA - Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius admitted Saturday that at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic he feared the season would be never be finished.
"There were moments when the crisis was so huge and the number of deaths so high it seemed impossible that football, or any other activity, could return in just a matter of months," The 19-year-old told the Marca sports paper.
"But in time we began to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Now I am convinced we are going to be able to get things back to normal bit by bit, and one of those things is football."
Asked about the possibility that European football will also return, Vinicius added: "If the Champions League returns it will be fantastic news not just for football but for the world.
"To be able to play games in other countries will be a very positive sign that things are closer to getting back to normal."
The Spanish League is still aiming for a June 12 return although its president Javier Tebas admitted Friday that the timing of football's return will depend on the government's phased lifting of restrictions.
European body UEFA aims to complete the Champions League by the end of August.
Real are two points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga while in the Champions League they trail Manchester City 2-1 ahead of the last 16 return leg in England.dpa