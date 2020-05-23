Real Madrid winger thought La Liga season would be written off

BARCELONA - Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius admitted Saturday that at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic he feared the season would be never be finished.

"There were moments when the crisis was so huge and the number of deaths so high it seemed impossible that football, or any other activity, could return in just a matter of months," The 19-year-old told the Marca sports paper.

"But in time we began to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Now I am convinced we are going to be able to get things back to normal bit by bit, and one of those things is football."

Asked about the possibility that European football will also return, Vinicius added: "If the Champions League returns it will be fantastic news not just for football but for the world.

"To be able to play games in other countries will be a very positive sign that things are closer to getting back to normal."