MADRID – La Liga leaders Real Madrid will travel to newly promoted Mallorca on Saturday evening with a host of first team regulars likely to be absent through injury.
Real’s start to the league campaign has been blighted by injury problems picked up in the opening two months of the campaign. In addition to Marco Asensio, who has a long-term knee problem, Nacho, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez are all doubtful for the trip to the Balearic Islanders.
Mallorca, meanwhile, will be glad of any advantage as they seek to escape the relegation zone, sitting third from bottom after returning to the top flight this season.
Despite the multiple absentees, which leave Casemiro as the only first choice central midfielder available to coach Zinedine Zidane, Real top the table on 18 points. They are two points clear of nearest rivals Barcelona, who face a testing trip to Eibar earlier on Saturday.
A victory for the Catalans would see them top the standings - at least temporarily - for the first time in what has been an indifferent start to their title defence.